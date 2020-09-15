Linn County adds 6 COVID-19 cases; none in Benton

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Linn County reported six new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and there were no new cases in Benton County, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Linn County has had 437 cases and 13 deaths. Benton County has had 244 cases and six deaths.

There were 184 new cases statewide.

There were eight new deaths statewide, although none were in Linn or Benton counties. There have been 519 COVID-19 related deaths statewide.

Other counties with new cases were: Clackamas, 11; Clatsop, 1; Columbia, 1; Crook, 1; Deschutes, 2; Douglas, 1; Gilliam, 2; Jackson, 10; Jefferson, 3; Josephine, 2; Klamath, 3; Lane, 9; Linn, 6; Malheur, 25; Marion, 31; Morrow, 3; Multnomah, 35; Polk, 2; Tillamook, 1; Umatilla, 4; Union, 1; Washington, 25; and Yamhill, 5.

Oregon deaths included:

• A 73-year-old woman in Washington County who died on Sept. 1, at Tuality Healthcare. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.

• A 74-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Sept. 11, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.