Linn County, cities set COVID-19 closures

Linn County and the communities of Albany, Lebanon and Sweet Home have implemented various closures in response to Gov. Kate Brown’s new two-week “freeze” aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Linn County Administrator Darrin Lane told staff members this week that “the risk reduction measures are critical in limiting the spread of COVID-19, reducing risk in communities more vulnerable to serious illness and death and helping conserve hospital capacity so that all Oregonians can continue to have access to quality care.”

Lane said that although the governor’s plan does not mandate specific actions by local government, "we are requested to comply with the spirit and intent of the directive.”

Linn County

County offices will remain open for business and continue to serve the public.

Departments and offices are requested to maximize opportunities for employees to work remotely during the freeze, provided that meaningful work can be accomplished.

Where practical, employee schedules may be alternated to allow for adequate social distancing within offices.