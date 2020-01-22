Linn County commissioners to offer mill site option to Sweet Home

By law, the county had to offer the property at auction since it was acquired through tax foreclosure. No bids were received at an August auction. The county had set a minimum bid of $2.7 million for 156 acres. Another 250 acres that was part of the planned housing development has already been deeded to the city of Sweet Home.

The county’s offer will include 147 acres at 2210 Tamarack Street and a half-acre on the corner of 18th Avenue and the railroad tracks. The county will retain 7.08 acres near 20th Avenue and Willow Street.

Commissioner John Lindsey agreed with Nyquist.

“We need to give the city the option and they can be in control of their own destiny,” Lindsey said.

Commissioner Will Tucker suggested that the county develop an easement for a road into the property before turning it over to the city, but Nyquist and Lindsey said the city would best handle that since it would fall within the city’s zoning purview.

After the meeting, Nyquist said that if the county receives a bona fide bid on the property prior to completion of the option agreement paperwork, the commissioners will be bound to consider it.

“We are appreciative that the board understands that this property’s location makes it vital we work together to develop it in the best interest of both the city and the county,” Sweet Home City Manager Ray Towry said. “An option on the property will allow us to move forward and for the county to continue to work with us.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0