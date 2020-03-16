Linn County declares state of emergency

The Linn County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency Monday morning due to the number of coronavirus cases at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon and the overall effect of the coronavirus outbreak worldwide.
Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker were unanimous in their decision.
Nyquist said the declaration opens the door for local agencies and other service providers to qualify for financial reimbursements based on loss of income or additional costs associated with the virus outbreak.
“Where or if there will be federal money is still undefined,” Nyquist said. “But this opens the door if money becomes available.”
As of Sunday, there have been nine confirmed cases of coronavirus at the veterans home, eight patients and one employee.
“Linn County Public Health hopes to get more test results back today,” Nyquist said Monday morning.
Nyquist spent much of the weekend working with health officials and visiting Home Depot in search of face masks and gowns that could be used at the home.
He said that as of Monday, there appears to be an adequate supply.
The county’s emergency declaration noted, “COVID-19 is expanding world-wide and now has occurred in Linn County. County resources will be needed to respond to this threat to keep the public as safe as possible. Resources related to contact tracing, disease investigation and prevention, continuity of operations, public information and funding are expected to be exhausted."
Last Wednesday, Gov. Kate Brown banned all public gatherings of more than 250 people for four weeks.
On Thursday, Brown closed all K-12 public schools. Numerous colleges and universities have closed campuses and are conducting classes electronically.
On Monday, Brown limited bars and restaurants to takeout only for four weeks, starting Tuesday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is suggesting states implement banning groups of more than 50 people.
As of Monday morning, there are 36 reported cases of coronavirus in Oregon. A 70-year-old man became the first person to die of the virus in the state. Nationwide, there have been 60 COVID-19-related deaths.
In addition to area schools, numerous government offices such as libraries and senior centers have closed. Many churches have curtailed their services and some are making services and sermons available online.
Mid-Valley fire departments are asking the public to reveals if they have a runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, fever or are not feeling well when they call 911.