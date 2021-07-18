Linn County Fair livestock auction raises a record $1.15 Million

This year's Linn County Youth Livestock Auction was record-breaking, with sales of more than $1.15 million, according to early tallies.

“It was phenomenal,” said Andrea Leao, 4-H Outreach Coordinator with the Oregon State University Extension Service. “It’s super exciting. We love the support, but I don’t see it becoming the norm.”

Leao said the strong auction prices were a trend across the state. “Both Marion County and Jackson County have had record setting years, too," she added. "The prices of our champions were huge. We've never had prices like that.”

The auction began strong with several of the small animal species of rabbits, chickens and turkeys selling for $900 to $1300 and then took off with the first champion steer fetching more than $15,000 and the runner-up taking in more than $14,000.

More than a third of the way through the auction, Weston Tenbusch, 13, of JR Farms 4-H brought his Grand Champion lamb into the auction ring and the bidding took off.

Tenbusch, who has cerebral palsy, sat in his powered wheelchair while Meg Neuschwander assisted by holding his purple grand champion banner behind his lamb.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}