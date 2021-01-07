Linn County man among 10 more COVID-19 deaths in Oregon

The other Oregon deaths were an 88-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Jan. 3 at her residence; a 74-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Jan. 2 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center; an 85-year-old woman in Tillamook County who tested positive on Dec. 29 and died on Jan. 5 at her residence; a 56-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 30 and died on Jan. 2 at his residence; an 87-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 20 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center; an 88-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Jan. 1 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center; a 72-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 24 at her residence; an 88-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Jan. 5 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center; and an 81-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 26 at his residence.