Linn County man faces sex charges

Seven Lee Bullock — who was one of three teens who brought a gun to Lebanon High School in May 2018 — has been lodged at the Linn County Jail after being charged Wednesday with numerous sexual crimes involving a young girl.

According to Linn County District Attorney records, Bullock, 18, of Sweet Home, who is also known as David James Lybarger, was charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy, four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree rape and first-degree unlawful sexual penetration.

Two counts each of first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse charges stem from alleged crimes against an elementary school aged-girl between Feb. 24, 2014, and Feb. 23, 2016, at a home on Tennessee School Road in Lebanon.

Bullock faces first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse charges for alleged crimes against the girl between Feb. 24, 2016, and Feb. 23, 2017.

He also faces charges of first-degree sexual penetration and first-degree sexual abuse for alleged crimes against the girl for events on March 6, 2016, at a residence on Bohlken Drive in Lebanon.

On May 18, 2018, Bullock — then 16 and known as David James Lybarger — and two other male teens passed around a stolen handgun at Lebanon High School.