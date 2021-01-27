Linn County OKs Muddy Creek Bridge bid

Eleven bids were opened at Tuesday morning’s Linn County Board of Commissioners meeting for the proposed Powerline Road Muddy Creek Bridge project, the most County Engineer Chuck Knolls said he has seen in a long career with the Road Department.

Commissioners Roger Nyquist and Sherrie Sprenger were present at the courthouse, and Commissioner John Lindsey participated by telephone.

Although Carter and Co.’s bid of $840,341 was low for the day, Road Department staff will review it to make sure it meets all requirements before bringing it back to the commissioners next Tuesday for official approval.

Other bids ranged up to a high of $1,243,431, and although there were three bids that exceeded $1 million, the bulk of the bids ranged from $840,341 to $899,393, which Knoll said was extremely close bidding.

The project will include removing the old bridge, replacing it with a new one, installing storm pipes, widening the roadway and installing guardrails.

Muddy Creek is a tributary of the Willamette River that flows through southern Linn County near Harrisburg and northern Lane County.

In other business, the commissioners: