Linn County seeks law enforcement levy support

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has relied on public safety levies since 1982 as part of its annual operating budget.

Linn County residents are being asked to continue that support with a $3.08 per $1,000 property tax levy — Ballot Measure 22-183 — on the November ballot. For the owner of a $300,000 house, the levy would add $924 to the annual property tax bill.

“About 54% of our budget comes from levy funding,” Sheriff Jim Yon said. “Without the levy, we would not be able to provide 24-hour coverage and it would minimize our ability to hold people in jail (because) we would not have enough staff to manage our facilities.”

Yon called the levy “critically important to what we do every day.”

The current four-year levy of $2.83 per $1,000 of assessed property value will not expire until June 30, 2022, but the Linn County Board of Commissioners thought it would be prudent to put the issue to local voters early in the face of nationwide efforts to defund law enforcement agencies.

“We have a total staffing of about 190 right now, including myself,” Yon said. “But like other places, we are going through a rash of retirements. There were a lot of people who went into law enforcement in the early 1990s and they are now retiring.”