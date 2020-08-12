Linn County sees a spike in home building permits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Linn County Planning and Building Department has received more than 40 applications for new dwellings in recent weeks, director Robert Wheeldon told the Linn County Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning.

He expects all of the permits to be issued by the end of the month.

Wheeldon said there have also been two applications for solar energy facilities. One would be on 20 acres near Highway 20 and Eicher Road east of Albany, and the other is on 12 acres west of Brownsville on Highway 228 near Fisher Road.

Wheeldon said Knife River is moving forward with its plans to build a training center at the former Kennel Road rock quarry east of Albany. Plans are under review.

In other business, the commissioners:

• Approved the transfer of $2.6 million in COVID-19 reimbursement funds from non-departmental to the Health Department.

• Accepted $1.7 million from the federal CARES Act.

• Accepted $187,252 in COVID-19 funds for the Health Department for materials and services.