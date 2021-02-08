Linn County shot clinic is fully booked

All 1,200 slots are filled for Wednesday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center in Albany, according to Todd Noble, director of the Public Health Department.
“We had a lot of technical problems with our website registration system,” Noble said. “We haven’t had that before, but Wednesday’s clinic is totally full.”
Had the website been working properly, “we would have filled up slots in 90 minutes," Noble said. "The demand was unbelievable.”
Monday was the first day Oregon residents 80 and older could receive vaccinations, according to Gov. Kate Brown’s plan.
“We apologize, but I think there were thousands on thousands trying to book online,” Noble said.
Noble said the plan is to continue holding the clinics on a weekly basis, “based on how many doses we get.”
Noble said this week’s allocation of 1,200 doses was a “drop in the bucket” compared to last week’s 3,000 doses.
Noble said Linn County residents 80 and older can register for next week’s clinic later this week, once allocation numbers are known.
“If we had 10,000 doses, we could have filled those slots this week,” Noble said. “We are going to continue to improve and work together to make signing up for slots easier. We don’t want anyone left behind. We hope more and more people will be able to do this in coming weeks.”
Noble said his department and its many partners “are bound and determined to get shots to everyone who wants one.”
Noble reminded people that educators and anyone who works around schools, as well as those in the 1a shot category, can still get vaccinated, in addition to people age 80 and above.
He said pharmacies will soon be able to provide vaccinations.
Benton County received 400 vaccine doses this week and will distribute them through primary care providers, according to county spokesperson Alyssa Rash.
Friday, Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said there are about 168,000 people in Oregon who are 80 or older, but the state is only receiving about 40,000 first-shot vaccine doses per week.
He said about 30,000 members of the 80-plus age group have been vaccinated.
The vaccination categories will begin dropping by five years weekly until Oregon residents age 65 and older are eligible on March 1.
Monday, the Oregon Health Authority launched a new tool, “Get Vaccinated Oregon” to assist in vaccinating the state’s elderly population, about 700,000 seniors age 65 and older.
“Get Vaccinated Oregon” will assist people in determining whether they are eligible for vaccinations. It can be found at Oregon’s oregon.gov website, or at getvaccinated.oregon.gov.
The tool allows users to answer basic questions to learn if they are eligible and get linked to information about vaccinations in their counties. Users can sign up for alerts to get notified about vaccination events or find out when they may become eligible.
Vaccine Information chat bot on the oregon.gov website allows anyone to find out if they’re eligible for a vaccine in Oregon or get answers to other questions about vaccines. The Vaccine Information chat bot also enables vaccine-eligible users who live in Clackamas, Columbia, Marion, Multnomah or Washington counties to schedule vaccine appointments through scheduling tools hosted by local health care providers.
211: Older Oregonians can also text ORCOVID to 898211 to get text/SMS updates about vaccination clinics (this option is available in English and Spanish only). Seniors can also email ORCOVID@211info.org. If you can’t get your COVID-19 vaccine question answered on the website, by text, or by email, you can call 211 or 1-866-698-6155, which is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, including holidays.
Licensed senior facilities: Residents and staff at most licensed facilities for older adults and people with disabilities are receiving on-site vaccinations through pharmacies enrolled in federal vaccination programs. Residents (or family members) can ask their facility operator when their residence is scheduled for a vaccination clinic.
In addition, Oregon has opted into a federal retail pharmacy program that will offer seniors the option to get vaccinated at 133 retail locations across the state, but that program will not be available yet.
