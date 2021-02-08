Linn County shot clinic is fully booked

All 1,200 slots are filled for Wednesday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center in Albany, according to Todd Noble, director of the Public Health Department.

“We had a lot of technical problems with our website registration system,” Noble said. “We haven’t had that before, but Wednesday’s clinic is totally full.”

Had the website been working properly, “we would have filled up slots in 90 minutes," Noble said. "The demand was unbelievable.”

Monday was the first day Oregon residents 80 and older could receive vaccinations, according to Gov. Kate Brown’s plan.

“We apologize, but I think there were thousands on thousands trying to book online,” Noble said.

Noble said the plan is to continue holding the clinics on a weekly basis, “based on how many doses we get.”

Noble said this week’s allocation of 1,200 doses was a “drop in the bucket” compared to last week’s 3,000 doses.

Noble said Linn County residents 80 and older can register for next week’s clinic later this week, once allocation numbers are known.