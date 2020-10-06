Linn County to waive building permit fees in Santiam Canyon

Tucker agreed with Nyquist, adding that it’s important cleanup be done as quickly as possible to avoid possible contamination in the North Santiam River.

“This is a great way to provide certainty for people when there is so much uncertainty in their lives,” Lindsey said. “This is a big issue. I want certainty in my life, and they do, too. This is not a giveaway program. It’s in the public’s best interest.”

County Treasurer Michelle Hawkins reported that area residents have donated $105,000 to assist Santiam Canyon residents and more than $19,000 in aid has been provided, with more headed that direction this week.

“We had about $32,000 in gift cards to distribute,” Hawkins said. “Commissioner Nyquist has also asked that we set aside some funds to assist families during the upcoming Christmas season. We also had $25,000 in donations from Coastal Farm & Ranch and we have given out about $10,000. Families have to apply for that.”

About $15,000 of the $32,000 in gift cards has been distributed already.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nyquist said he wonders if volunteers might be able to come together to place straw bales along the banks of the North Santiam River before the rainy season starts to limit sedimentation.