Linn County vaccine clinic has open slots

Linn County residents in the state’s 1a vaccination category can get COVID-19 shots Wednesday at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center in Albany, according to Public Health Director Todd Noble.

As of Monday morning, Noble said there were about 1,000 doses available in addition to some 1,800 to 2,000 doses set aside for area educators. Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We gave educators a day or two head start and we still have openings,” Noble said. “There should be plenty of vaccines for child care providers, teachers and day care centers.”

Noble said the vaccines, provided by the Oregon Health Authority and Samaritan Health Services, “aren’t just for teachers. They are for all school personnel.”

Noble said he notified local school superintendents with the link to register for the vaccinations.

“And then, people have to attest they are within the category,” Noble said. “I’m sure we have had some people who have cut in line, but we really believe that is very minimal.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shots of the Moderna vaccine will be given, Noble said.

Noble said this will be the most vaccinations in a week so far.