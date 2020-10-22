Linn County woman added to state's COVID-19 death toll

Oregon’s 642nd death from COVID-19 is an 84-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 12 and died three days later at her residence.
She had underlying medical conditions according to the Oregon Health Authority, which noted Thursday morning the state added 11 more deaths, bringing the total to 646.
She is the 15th Linn County residents to die of COVID-19 related causes. The county has had 769 positive COVID-19 cases.
Also Thursday, Oregon added 373 new or presumptive cases, bringing the state’s total to 40,810.
Linn and Benton counties added six new cases each, bring their totals to 769 and 424 respectively.
Other new cases by county were: Clackamas, 25; Clatsop, 3; Columbia, 1; Coos, 2; Crook, 6; Deschutes, 13; Douglas, 8; Harney, 3; Hood River, 1; Jackson, 31; Jefferson, 2; Josephine, 3; Klamath, 3; Lane, 29; Malheur, 18; Marion, 37; Multnomah, 81; Polk, 3; Umatilla, 13; Union, 6; Wasco, 10; Washington, 59; and Yamhill, 4.
In addition to the death in Linn County, others who passed were: an 83-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 18 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Idaho; a 74-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Oct. 13 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Idaho; a 77-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept.15 and died on Oct. 6 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Idaho; an 87-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 11 in her residence; a 94-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct.4; a 96-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 6 and died on Oct. 20 in her residence; a 53-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Sept. 27 and died on Oct. 19 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center; a 57-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept.16 and died on Oct. 17 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Idaho; a 64-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Oct. 17 in his residence; a 75-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 11 and died on Oct. 18 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center.
The United States and European countries are experiencing significant increases in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed its definition of “close contact” within 6 feet, from 15 minutes straight to 15 minutes over the course of an entire day.
Wednesday, more than 1,100 new deaths were recorded in the United States alone, the highest daily loss in more than a month and 31 states saw at least 10% increases in new COVID-19 cases this week compared to a week ago.
