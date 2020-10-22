Linn County woman added to state's COVID-19 death toll

In addition to the death in Linn County, others who passed were: an 83-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 18 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Idaho; a 74-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Oct. 13 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Idaho; a 77-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept.15 and died on Oct. 6 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Idaho; an 87-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 11 in her residence; a 94-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct.4; a 96-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 6 and died on Oct. 20 in her residence; a 53-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Sept. 27 and died on Oct. 19 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center; a 57-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept.16 and died on Oct. 17 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Idaho; a 64-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Oct. 17 in his residence; a 75-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 11 and died on Oct. 18 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center.