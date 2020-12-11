Linn DA objects to governor's inmate releases

Marteeny said that releasing Norris after just 26 months “poses a significant risk to the public safety of our community.”

Campbell has been arrested at least 64 times, Marteeny said. He failed to appear in court 20 times and has had 21 convictions for theft and forgery and four convictions for DUII.

Marteeny said Campbell is a “terrible public safety risk for any type of early release from his duly earned sentences.”

Taylor was arrested in August 2018 with 500 grams of meth, scales and packaging materials. In March 2019, he was arrested with 20 grams of meth.

On Jan. 9, 2020, Taylor was sentenced to 22 months.

Marteeny called Taylor a public safety risk.

Blake was given an opportunity to avoid prison when the court placed her on probation, but she would not report to a probation officer and would not appear in court, Marteeny said.

She was sentenced to 18 months for driving stolen cars while intoxicated. Marteeny said he is concerned Blake will pose a safety threat upon release.

Guerrero has a long history of drug issues, Marteeny said.