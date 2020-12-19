Linn groups get Cultural Coalition grants

Through a partnership between the Oregon Cultural Trust and the Linn County Cultural Coalition, grants totaling $178,145 have been awarded to 12 Linn County cultural organizations.

The money has been provided through the $50 million relief package for Oregon culture that was approved by the Emergency Board of the Oregon Legislature in July of this year.

Of that $50 million, $25.7 was allocated to the Oregon Cultural Trust for cultural organizations facing losses due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

Grant recipients are: Albany Civic Theater, $17,284; Albany Regional Museum, $21,217; Friends of the Albany Public Library, $4,674; Historic Carousel and Museum, $78,249; Lebanon Strawberry Festival Association, $25,540; Linn County Lamb and Wool Fair, $9,906; Linn County Pioneer Association, $2,307; Mid-Valley Prelude Sinfonia, $9,358; Monteith Historical Society, $6,985; Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers’ Association, $810; Scio Historical Society, $1,132; Scroggins Mill Rural Heritage, $1,815.

“These funds won’t replace all the losses suffered during the pandemic,” said the coalition's Linda Ziedrich, “but they will ensure that our local cultural institutions survive this crisis. We are grateful to the Oregon Legislature for providing this help.”