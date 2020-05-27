Linn OSU Extension/4-H 2020-21 budget approved

Members of the OSU Extension and 4-H service district budget committee made it clear Tuesday morning during FY 2020-21 budget deliberations they want an Extension Service field crop specialist who will stay on the job for a long time, not just a year or two.
Since long-time field agent Mark Melbye retired in 2012, there have been three successors and the position has been vacant for months.
“We need someone who will stay more than a year or two,” budget committee member Kent Burkholder said. “It takes at least a year to get up to speed. It takes time for them to learn what’s important to local farms.”
Burkholder is one of three committee members at large, along with Jennifer Stanaway and Erica Martin, and Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker.
All three commissioners posed concerns about why Oregon State appears to have a problem keeping the position filled.
“We need to attract quality people who want to live in the valley,” Tucker said. “Oregon State needs to come up with a whole career package that will make that happen.”
Tucker said one of the issues is that the position is not on the university’s tenure-track.
Regional Extension director Richard Riggs said the position has been advertised and will be filled. That can take three or four months.
Riggs told Tucker that although the position is not eligible for tenure, it does have its own career advancement schedule.
Riggs also assured members of the budget committee that other crop specialists are available to help local growers in the interim.
Nyquist asked if the Extension Service might be on a list of state funding cuts. Riggs said it is not likely, but staff are looking at potential reductions through pay cuts, furloughs and holding open vacant positions if needed.
Martin said her biggest concern is that the Extension Service continue to provide solid programs that benefit children.
Linn County residents approved a taxing district to support the Extension Service and 4-H programs in 2008.
On a 5-1 vote — with Lindsey the lone dissenter — the committee approved a proposed budget of $737,813, up from the current $726,750. A tax rate of 7 cents per $1,000 of property valuation was unanimously approved.
Of that amount, $261,395 is for salaries, another $186,415 for other payroll expenses and supplies $137,400.
There is a contingency/carry over fund of $128,000.
Office manager Michelle Webster offered several highlights for the past year:
— 39 young people earned their tractor safety certificates.
— There were 604 4-H club members and 186 leaders. There were 1,597 entries in the 2019 county fair.
— The OSU Master Gardener program contributed more than 5,000 volunteer hours and donated 220 pounds of demonstration garden produce to local food banks.
— More than 200 people attended the Master Gardener pollinator conference.
— The small farms program responded to 167 inquiries and there were 150 farm field days participants.
— The Master Woodland managers donated more than 1,100 hours of volunteer services and made 2,750 contacts with the public.
— There were 18 Rural Living Day classes held with 85 participants.
— 115 people attended six Seed to Supper meetings.
