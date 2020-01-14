Little snow, but icy roads lead to early morning crashes

As snowstorms go, mid-valley weather was a bit of a yawner Tuesday, although early morning ice contributed to several fender-benders and vehicles sliding off roads.

Officials are advising mid-valley drivers to be extra cautious Wednesday morning as well, as road conditions are expected to be similar for early morning commuters.

“We’ve been really busy,” said Angela Beers-Seydel, a spokeswoman for the Oregon Department of Transportation. “But it wasn’t because of snow, so much as ice, especially around daylight. There were numerous crashes this morning.”

Beers-Seydel advises drivers to slow down and be aware of other vehicles.

“Make sure you give yourself extra time to get where you are headed,” she said.

Beers-Seydel said ODOT crews are sanding roads and placing deicer where possible.

Linn County Roadmaster Darrin Lane described similar conditions in other parts of the valley.