Local companies buy BLM timber sales

PORTLAND — The Bureau of Land Management Oregon/Washington sold 48.8 million board feet of timber at auctions last month. The timber, located on Oregon and California Railroad Revested Lands across western Oregon, sold for nearly $13.8 million.

For every million board feet of timber harvested on BLM-administered lands in western Oregon, an estimated 13 local jobs are created or maintained and $647,000 of non-Federal employment income is invested into local economies. One million board feet of timber is enough to build approximately 63 family homes.

Local buyers included:

— Murphy Company of Springfield, which owns a veneer mill in Sweet Home, was the high bidder for the “Boot Up” timber sale on March 25. The sale of 18,117 thousand board feet (MBF) sold for more than $1,000,000 above the appraised value of $4,387,100.90. There were three qualified bidders.

— Freres Lumber Company of Lyons was the high bidder for the “Head Over Teals” timber sale on March 25. The sale of 7,973 MBF sold for more than $1,000,000 above the appraised value of $1,959,358.60. There were four qualified bidders.