Local Fish and Wildlife troopers earn statewide honors

Staff of the Oregon State Police Salem and Albany Fish and Wildlife Division are always willing to go the extra mile in investigating issues within their own district, while also assisting other divisions throughout all of Oregon, Captain Casey Thomas said Friday as he presented the seven-member team with the annual Team of the Year Award.

“This team earned the award in 2015 and to my knowledge, this is the first time it has been awarded twice to the same unit,” Thomas said.

Thomas said the local team “checked all of the boxes,” in terms of award criteria: professionalism, teamwork, leadership, mentorship, thinking outside of the box to solve problems and being dedicated to the public good and protecting natural resources.

“These guys do great work locally and are willing to help others around the state at any time,” Thomas said. “They chip in whenever and wherever they are needed.”

He added they “are always super busy … a model team.” He said they not only check fishing and hunting licenses, but “they are always studying, investigating what’s going on in the area and that often leads them to closing cases.”