Local Veterans Day events planned

The event is open to the public, and masks and social distancing will be required, according to Randy Martinak of the Linn County Veterans Memorial Association.

An honor guard and bugler will be provided by American Legion Post 51.

The event is sponsored by the Linn County Veterans Memorial Association.

Patriots Run

Motorcycle riders will meet at 11 a.m. at the memorial in Timber Linn Memorial Park and proceed after the ceremony to the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home and the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.

Reverse Parade

The public is invited to view 16 Veterans Day floats from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA, 3201 Pacific Blvd. SW in Albany, according to McCall Washburn.

“We have a great variety of entries, including floats and military vehicles,” Washburn said. “We will have our veterans on floats as well as sitting under our entryway so we can provide them with refreshments and tend to any of their needs.”

Washburn said there is room for more veterans, and she can be contacted at 541-981-7502.