10 COVID-19 cases linked to National Frozen Foods; state investigating Albany plant

The memo details steps the company is taking to limit exposure of COVID-19 to its work force, including increased sanitization in high-traffic areas, providing face shields, keeping employees 6 feet apart as much as possible and making hand sanitizer available. “If we follow the guidelines that are in place, we greatly reduce our risk to exposure,” Hargreaves concluded.

Workers at National Frozen Foods have contacted the newspaper saying that they are concerned with their safety and potential exposure.

Oregon OSHA confirmed that it has received complaints regarding National Frozen Foods and did an inspection at the site on Tuesday. A representative of the agency did not detail the nature of those accusations in a brief interview on Wednesday. Reports regarding the complaints may be available in the coming weeks.

Beranbaum knew of only two cases of COVID-19 at the Albany National Frozen Foods plant on Thursday.

He said that the company is working closely with state and Linn County public health officials regarding safety precautions, adding that workers can take days off without any negative consequences if they have symptoms of the illness or if they feel that they were exposed.