10 more COVID-19 cases for Linn, Benton

The Oregon Health Authority reported 269 new presumptive and confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases statewide on Sunday, including five each in both Linn and Benton counties.

Oregon’s death toll from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus also rose by four, hitting 458, according to the OHA. None of the new deaths were in Linn or Benton counties.

Linn County now has 385 cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths.

Benton County has 213 cases of COVID-19 and six deaths.

Statewide, there have been 26,554 cases of COVID-19, according to OHA data.

Other new cases in Oregon were recorded Sunday for the following counties: Clackamas (16), Columbia (2), Coos (3), Deschutes (3), Hood River (9), Jackson (13), Lane (9), Lincoln (1), Malheur (22), Marion (48), Morrow (7), Multnomah (36), Polk (8), Sherman (1), Umatilla (41), Union (1), Washington (35), and Yamhill (4).

Nearly 527,000 negative tests have been recorded in Oregon, with Linn County accounting for 13,592 of those. Benton County has 10,458 negative tests.

ZIP code data released on Wednesday by the OHA shows that the Albany area continues to have the most COVID-19 cases in Linn or Benton counties.