100 People Who Care holds session Oct. 21

The latest quarterly fundraising session of the Corvallis chapter of 100 People Who Care is set for 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The event is a virtual one because of the coronavirus and can be viewed on Zoom by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0qf-yorjosHtfDfJbACmL80vnA3LgZQH6x.

Members of the group pledge to give $100 per quarter to Benton County nonprofits, but the process usually involves a winner-take-all event that follows snacks at which three nonprofits make pitches. The virus has halted the group’s ability to offer the refreshments.

At the most recent 100 People event on July 15, We Care, the Benton County housing support group, was chosen to receive a check for $7,600.

The group hopes to eventually sign up 100 individuals willing to make the quarterly $100 commitment. For more information on the group or how to join, go to https://powerof100whocarecorvallis.org.

