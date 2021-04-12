100 People Who Care sets fund-raiser for April 21

The Corvallis/Benton County local chapter of 100 People Who Care will hold its quarterly virtual fundraising meeting from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on April 21.

To register for the meeting go to https://tinyurl.com/nszv8jpp.

The fundraising group was formed on the simple principle of encouraging 100 people in the community to donate $100 every quarter.

The group, which formed in 2017 but did not begin dispensing checks until 2019, raised $10,200 for Unity Shelter at its January meeting. It was the first session in which group achieved its 100-person goal.

Unity Shelter is the organizational unit that governs the Corvallis men’s cold weather homeless shelter, the Room at the Inn women’s shelter and the Safe Place/Safe Camp microshelter operations at the First Congregational United Church of Christ and two other Corvallis-area churches.

The local 100 People operation is modeled on an experiment started in 2006 in Jackson, Michigan. The process usually involves a public gathering with snacks and pitches from the nonprofits, but the coronavirus has forced the operation to work on a virtual basis.

