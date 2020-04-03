13 individuals with COVID-19 recover in Lebanon

Finally, there is some good news to report on the coronavirus outbreak.
Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs officials announced Friday that 13 of the individuals at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have recovered.
Medical staff at the Lebanon facility informed the Oregon Health Authority of the update. There were a total of 16 cases at the Veterans’ Home; two individuals have died and one case remains active.
The Veterans’ Home has been a hotspot for the coronavirus in Linn County, which has a total of 37 cases. Linn is fifth among Oregon counties, trailing Washington (228), Marion (178), Multnomah (175) and Clackamas (66). The death toll statewide as of Friday morning was 22.
Those at the Lebanon facility who have recovered include the home’s most senior resident, a World War II veteran who celebrated his 104th birthday with a small group of family this week, state veterans' officials said.
“This is the good news so many of us have been hoping for throughout this difficult situation," said Kelly Fitzpatrick, director of the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs. "Words cannot express our gratitude to the medical staff at the home who helped guide these recoveries, and who provided such exceptional care to our honored residents.”
Widespread and strict lock-down protocols remain in place at the home, in line with the home’s protocols and nationwide guidance for skilled nursing facilities that are now in effect.
"There is no doubt that their diligent adherence to the infectious disease prevention protocols and public health guidelines have helped ensure the health and safety of our vulnerable residents and the community,” Fitzpatrick said.
"While we celebrate this welcome good news, we recognize that we are not out of the woods yet. As long as this virus is out there, it remains our duty to do whatever we can to protect the honored residents in our care, and prevent the spread or reintroduction of this potentially deadly disease."
