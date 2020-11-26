15 Oregonians dead of coronavirus, 59 mid-valley cases reported on Thanksgiving

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 15 more Oregonians, including one in Linn County, the state health authority reported Thursday afternoon.
Statewide, 1,514 more confirmed or presumptive cases were reported — bringing the cumulative count to 70,006 — including 14 in Benton County and 45 in Linn.
The state death toll now stands at 882 following the passing of: an 83-year-old Coos County man at Bay Area Hospital, 90-year-old Jackson County man at his residence, a 77-year-old Jackson County woman at her residence, an 86-year-old Jackson County woman at her residence, a 75-year-old Lane County woman at her residence, a 72-year-old Lincoln County woman at her residence, an 86-year-old Linn County man at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, a 96-year-old Marion County man at his residence, an 85-year-old Marion County man at Salem Hospital, an 80-year-old Multnomah County man at Adventist Medical Center, a 61-year-old Multnomah County man at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, an 80-year-old Polk County man at Salem Hospital, a 72-year-old Umatilla County woman at Good Shepherd Hospital, a 77-year-old Washington County man at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, a 96-year-old Washington County woman at her residence and an 87-year-old Union County woman at her residence.
The OHA also announced a revision to its Nov. 18 report, wherein an 85-year-old woman in Washington County was mistakenly reported dead.
OHA Director Patrick Allen said Wednesday evening, "During this pandemic, it sometimes feels really hard to be thankful ... Most of all, I’m thankful for Oregonians all over the state who are making sacrifices and taking actions to slow the spread of this disease."
For more information about Oregon's response to the coronavirus pandemic, visit healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
