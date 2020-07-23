2 more Oregonians die of COVID-19, Brown announces new restrictions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two more Oregonians have succumbed to COVID-19 complications, the state health authority announced Thursday, and Gov. Kate Brown will be implementing stricter guidelines moving forward to curb the pandemic’s spread.

The coronavirus death toll reached 271 on Thursday as of midnight. The case count reached 15,393 — with six of the new diagnoses in Linn County and three in Benton.

The two casualties were a 77-year-old man and an 82-year-old man, both of Umatilla County. The former died in his residence, while the latter died at Good Shepherd Hospital in Hermiston. It is currently unknown whether either man had underlying conditions.

The Oregon Health Authority explained, effective statewide on July 24, that venue crowd maximums will go from 250 to 100 and a curfew of 10 p.m. will become mandatory at all restaurants and bars. The OHA, however, also stated that large events are becoming less of an epidemiological link to new cases. Nevertheless, the authority’s goal is to help prevent the risk of “super-spreader” events, a health authority official said.

The OHA also warned that “sporadic cases,” those that can’t be traced to a previously known case, are on the rise.