2 seats up for election on Benton County Board of Commissioners

Six candidates are running for two seats on the Benton County Board of Commissioners in an election that will provide the first test of the county’s ranked choice voting system and that has the potential to shift the political balance of the three-person body.

Democrats have had a lock on the board since 2000, but that could change this year with two seats in play on Nov. 3.

Veteran Commissioner Annabelle Jaramillo is retiring at the end of this year, when her fifth four-year term in the Position 3 seat expires, so there’s no incumbent running for that post. Unlike 2018, when no Republican filed for the Position 1 seat ultimately won by Democrat Pat Malone, both major parties have fielded candidates for the two seats on the ballot this year.

What’s more, with a minor party candidate filing to run in each race, both the Positon 2 and Position 3 contests have three candidates, triggering the first use of ranked choice balloting since Benton County voters approved the method for use in general elections for county offices. Voters will rank all three candidates in order of preference. After the initial tally, the second choices on ballots cast for the third-place candidate will be automatically reallocated among the first- and second-place finishers, potentially resulting in a different outcome.