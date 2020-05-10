2 Towns Ciderhouse now making, donating hand sanitizer throughout mid-valley during crisis

One of the largest adult beverage manufacturers in the Willamette Valley is now providing hand sanitizer in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
2 Towns Ciderhouse announced on April 30 that it began large-scale production of the in-demand disinfectant. Its staff, which has made around 5,000 gallons of the good stuff so far, will be filling gallon-sized jugs to sell to companies or donate to essential workers as well as filling 12-ounce bottles for customers, according to company co-founder Aaron Sarnoff-Wood.
“As long as there’s a need in our local community,” he said, “I think we’ll continue as long as we’re able to. We’ll continue to work as hard as we can to make it available.”
Customers can pick up a hand sanitizer bottle for free at the Corvallis tap room or get it as an add-on with a delivery order — a relatively new service offered by the ciderhouse.
“Luckily, a by-product of the lockdown is we’ve started a direct-to-consumer program,” Sarnoff-Wood said. “We’ve included hand sanitizer and we’re donating a bottle for every order we make.”
The company has made around 1,400 deliveries stretching from Portland down to Eugene since launching the service in late March.
Sarnoff-Wood added that 2 Towns has a partnership with Safeway and will have sanitizer on the grocery chain’s shelves starting next week.
“There have definitely been some challenges,” Sarnoff-Wood said. “Luckily for us, our scale is quite a bit larger, so we have more reach. It could touch a pretty sizable portion of the population.”
Marketing manager Madison Shirley said the ciderhouse is also in talks to provide bottles of hand sanitizer at the local farmers markets.
Sarnoff-Wood said the hand sanitizer production and delivery service has brought his business back up from a rough start. Initially at the beginning of the pandemic, he said, some employee wages were cut. Now paychecks are back to normal and staff have been able to transition into non-traditional roles.
“Right now it’s pretty labor-intensive and a lot of work for our team,” Sarnoff-Wood said. But, “We’ve been very fortunate and we can say we haven’t had to lay anybody off.”
Distilleries like Spiritopia and Vivacity Spirits had an earlier jump on the wave of local businesses making homemade hand sanitizer. But, non-distilleries like 2 Towns had to get a bit creative.
Around the beginning of March, Sarnoff-Wood said he wanted to learn more about the manufacture and distribution of hand sanitizer.
Since 2 Towns has a winery license, he said, in order to handle the spirits required to make sanitizer, the business had to get special approval from the Oregon Liquor Control Commission and Federal Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau.
The process, which usually takes months, has been expedited nationwide to allow local production of sanitizer. After getting proper certifications on April 28, the cidery took to brewing as soon as it could using the World Health Organization’s universal hand sanitizer recipe.
2 Towns rolled out around 600 gallons-worth of sanitizer donations this week and is still taking requests, according to Sarnoff-Wood.
So far the staff has hooked up the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Corvallis Housing First, Chamberlin Care, Pinnacle Development, the Corvallis Clinic, Jackson Street Youth Services, Vina Moses Center, Community Health Centers of Benton and Linn Counties, Johnson Foods, Signature Healthcare at Home and Heartsprings Wellness Center.
The cidery ordered around 70,000 individual-sized bottles so far, and will continue to work the dwindling supply chain as long as they can.
“Isopropyl alcohol and packaging materials are pretty difficult to get your hands on right now,” Sarnoff-Wood said.
His advice to families is to buy smaller packaging — like travel-size spray bottles — to pour sanitizer into so a single batch can last longer and be shared safely among groups of people.
Sarnoff-Wood said it’s been impressive to see how flexible the community and his team have been during this crisis.
“When the world changes on you,” he said, “you gotta move quick.”
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.