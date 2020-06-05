238 new Oregon cases in past 3 days

Oregon is seeing a pronounced spike in coronavirus cases.
The Oregon Health Authority released a report Friday showing 97 new and presumptive cases, bringing the state’s three-day total to 238 and its overall total to 4,570.
The 97 figure is the third-highest daily total in Oregon since the outbreak began.
OHA officials cautioned that the higher numbers don’t necessarily mean that the state’s protocols on fighting COVID-19 are no longer working.
Instead, officials said, the higher numbers are tied to several factors, including the availability of more widespread testing, increased contact tracing, and active monitoring of close contacts of cases. There has been an increase in the number of household cases associated with a confirmed case.
Workplace outbreaks are another source of the higher numbers, the OHA said. Many of these are seasonal facilities and many are following public health recommendations by offering testing to their employees.
Although the numbers are higher, the overall rate of infection remains among the lowest in the U.S., the OHA said.
Among the 97 new cases three were in Linn County, bringing its total to 124, with nine deaths. There were five new cases in Benton County, whose total is at 62, with five deaths.
The OHA reported two new deaths Friday, bringing Oregon’s total to 161. One fatality was a 63-year-old Multnomah County man who tested positive April 29 and died June 3 at the Portland VA Medical Center. The second fatality was a 96-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive May 31 and died June 3 at Salem Hospital.
Both individuals had underlying medical conditions.
Multnomah continues to have the highest caseload (1,236) and death toll (63). Marion has 1,028 cases and 27 deaths.
The virus continues to prey largely on the elderly. A total of 150 of the 161 state deaths have come from individuals aged 60 and older, although the 30-39, 40-49 and 50-59 cohorts have the highest caseloads.
The gender breakdown shows 52% percent of cases from females and 48% from males. The death toll, however, is the reversal of that trend, with 57% of the state’s death involving men.
