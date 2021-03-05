251 new Oregon virus cases and 9 deaths

Oregon health officials are reporting 251 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths attributed to the disease.
The state’s case total, according to Friday's report from the Oregon Health Authority, is now at 156,884, and the state has experienced 2,293 deaths.
Benton County reported five new cases and now has 2,360 cases and 17 deaths. Linn County added four cases and has 3,613 overall, with 57 deaths.
The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday were in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (7), Clackamas (17), Clatsop (1), Coos (31), Crook (1), Curry (5), Deschutes (15), Douglas (24), Grant (3), Jackson (29),Jefferson (1), Josephine (7), Klamath (4), Lake (1), Lane (14), Malheur (4), Marion (22), Multnomah (13), Polk (10), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (10), Union (2), Wallowa (1), Washington (15) and Yamhill (1).
Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up about 5% of the total cases, OHA has said.
The nine deaths ranged in age from 64 to 95. All had underlying medical conditions.
In other highlights of Friday’s report:
Vaccinations: The state added 38,632 new doses to its vaccine registry. A total of 1,082,241 first and second doses have been administered out of 1,348,255 doses that have been delivered to the state.
Benton County has administered 19,121 doses, or 2,026 for every 10,000 residents. The county is third in the state in per capita vaccinations behind Wheeler and Polk. Linn has administered 18,435 doses, or 1,457 per 10,000 residents.
Hospitalizations: A total of 132 individuals statewide are hospitalized with COVID, eight fewer than Thursday’s report. Thirty people are in intensive care, one more than Thursday.
Thursday’s report
Thursday's news release from OHA noted 392 new confirmed or presumptive cases and 32 new deaths. Eight of the new cases each were from Benton and Linn. There were no mid-valley deaths among the group, which ranged in age from 39 to 101. Eight were from Multnomah County and seven were from Clackamas. All but three of the deaths involved individuals with underlying medical conditions.
