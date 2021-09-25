25th annual Walk for the Cause set for Oct. 2

One of the event’s grand marshals, Mike Donahue, will share his cancer story with the audience.

Donahue is an Albany native and a former anchor, reporter and producer with KOIN. He first served as grand marshal for the walk in 1999. Since then, he has received multiple awards for news reporting.

Dave Johnson, the other grand marshal, was raised in Missoula, Montana, and Corvallis. He is a graduate of Crescent Valley High School and was a grand marshal for the walk in 2010. Johnson won the bronze medal in decathlon at the 1992 summer Olympics and is a four-time USA Track and Field national champion. Today, he works as a school administrator in Stayton.

Burris said she invited all previous grand marshals to come celebrate the 25th anniversary of the walk. Although technically last year was the 25th walk, it was completely virtual and they were unable to celebrate. This time, there will be music, cake and dancing to honor the big event.

According to Morrical, the walk and its programming “puts why we do what we do in focus.”