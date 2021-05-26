29 mid-valley schools report active COVID-19 cases

Previously reported outbreaks were declared resolved at Sweet Home Junior High, Cheldelin Middle School, Lafayette Elementary, South Shore Elementary, Sand Ridge Charter School and Meadow Ridge Elementary. The status of a previously noted outbreak at Sweet Home High School could not be confirmed.

Ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks were reported at four mid-valley congregate care facilities last week, according to the latest data from OHA. Congregate care outbreaks can involve residents or staff of the facility, as well as members of their households or other close contacts.

The largest in the area is at Willamette Springs Memory Care in Corvallis, which held steady last week at 26 cases. Outbreaks continued at the Mennonite Home in Albany with 11 cases, Timberview Care Center in Albany with three cases and Corvallis Manor, also with three cases.

This is the third outbreak at Corvallis Manor. Previous flareups at the nursing home sickened 142 people and left 10 dead.

Previously reported outbreaks were declared resolved at two Albany facilities: Quail Run Assisted Living, which reported four cases, and Waverly Place Memory Care, which had six cases and one death.

In addition, the mid-valley had five active workplace outbreaks last week, OHA reported.