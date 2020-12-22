3 local virus deaths among 35 in state

The coronavirus has claimed 35 more lives in Oregon, including two in Benton County and one in Linn County.
The Benton deaths were a 61-year-old woman who tested positive Dec. 17 and died Dec. 21 at her residence and a 62-year-old man who tested positive Dec. 14 and died Dec. 18 at his residence. The Linn County fatality was a 92-year-old woman who tested positive Dec. 3 and died Dec. 15 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. All three individuals had underlying medical conditions.
The pair of deaths brought the Benton total to 11. Linn County has experienced 32. Ten of the deaths reported Tuesday by the Oregon Health Authority were in Multnomah County, with six reported in Marion and four in Washington. The individuals ranged in age from 41 to 95 and 33 had underlying medical conditions, with the presence of underlying conditions still being reviewed in two of the deaths.
Tuesday’s OHA report also noted 1,282 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 105,073. Linn County reported 32 new cases and Benton County added 10. Linn has a cumulative total of 2,385, and Benton has reported 1.232.
The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were reported in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (9), Clackamas (168), Clatsop (2), Columbia (11), Coos (12), Crook (7), Curry (4), Deschutes (52), Douglas (6), Grant (1), Hood River (20), Jackson (63), Jefferson (20), Josephine (4), Klamath (23), Lake (2), Lane (85), Lincoln (6), Malheur (17), Marion (161), Morrow (4), Multnomah (258), Polk (34), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (49), Union (10), Wasco (5), Washington (153), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (41).
Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up 5% of the total cases, the OHA has said.
The agency also said that it will be providing daily updates on administered doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon on its vaccination data dashboard at https://tinyurl.com/y7tsvvag.
On Monday, 2,573 doses of vaccine were administered, raising the state’s total of first vaccine doses to 7,203. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals and long-term care facilities.
The dashboard will provide updates on the number of people partially and fully vaccinated, along with demographic information showing race, ethnicity, sex and age of everyone who has been vaccinated.
The dashboard also shows information by county. Linn County has had 52 people vaccinated so far, while Benton has had 44.
