3 more die of coronavirus in state, Linn-Benton cases up by 10

mark virus testing stock 18

Lebanon nurse Nicole Brock-Martinez checks a woman in the drive-up for symptoms while determining whether the patient needs a Corona Virus test .

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media file (2020)

The Oregon Health Authority reported on Saturday the deaths of three more people due to COVID-19.

Those who passed were an 83-year-old Multnomah County man at Portland Adventist Medical Center, an 83-year-old Wallowa County woman at her residence and a 92-year-old Marion County man at his residence.

The OHA also announced the statewide case load has risen by 388, with two found in Benton County and eight in Linn.

The state totals have now reached 620 deaths and 39,316 confirmed cases.

For more statewide information on the coronavirus crisis, visit health.oregon.gov.

