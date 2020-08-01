3 more virus deaths in Oregon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus has claimed three more lives in Oregon, bringing the state’s death toll to 335.

The Saturday report by the Oregon Health Authority shows that an 86-year-old Washington County man, a 73-year-old Yamhill County woman and a 91-year-old woman in Deschutes County all have succumbed to COVID-19. All three individuals had underlying medical conditions, according to the OHA.

The state report also noted 330 new and presumptive cases, bringing the state’s total to 18,817. Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory confirmed case.

Six new cases were reported in Linn County, which has had 244 cases and 10 deaths. Benton County, which added three new cases, has 154 total cases and six deaths.

In addition to the the local cases the new state positives were in the following counties (listed alphabetically): Baker (2), Clackamas (16), Clatsop (5), Columbia (5), Crook (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (3), Jackson (18), Jefferson (4), Josephine (5), Klamath (1), Lane (12), Malheur (17), Marion (40), Morrow (8), Multnomah (69), Polk (4), Sherman (4), Umatilla (33), Wasco (4), Washington (43), and Yamhill (15).