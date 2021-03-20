31 new COVID cases for Linn, Benton

The Oregon Health Authority reported 339 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 – 31 of those in the mid-Willamette Valley – and five deaths from the illness on Saturday.
Oregon’s pandemic death toll now stands at 2,362.
Linn County added 16 new cases and Benton County 15 in Saturday’s daily COVID-19 update from the OHA.
Linn County now has had 59 COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic and 3,722 cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Benton County has had 18 deaths and 2,491 instances of the disease since March 2020.
Oregon also announced Saturday that 35,608 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations had been added to the state’s immunization registry.
The state has now administered almost 1.49 million first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
So far, nearly 1.86 million doses of vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
On Saturday, Oregon had 106 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the state, with 26 in intensive care units. On Friday, there were 115 people hospitalized with the illness with 30 in ICUs.
The deaths reported by the OHA on Saturday were: a 78-year-old Lane County woman with underlying health conditions; a 75-year-old Coos County man (presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed); a 94-year-old Multnomah County man with underlying conditions; a 70-year-old Yamhill County man with underlying conditions; and a 77-year old Columbia County woman (presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed).
Other counties with COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday were: Baker (1); Clackamas (39); Clatsop (5); Columbia (1); Coos (16); Crook (2); Curry (6); Deschutes (4); Douglas (11); Hood River (1); Jackson (31); Jefferson (1); Josephine (25); Klamath (3); Lane (18); Lincoln (3); Malheur (3); Marion (32); Multnomah (51); Polk (1); Tillamook (3); Umatilla (7); Union (3); Wasco (1); Washington (38); and Yamhill (2).
The Oregon county with the most COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic is Multnomah County, with 557, followed by Marion County with 295, Washington County with 221, Clackamas County with 196, Lane County with 139 and Jackson County with 120.
Linn County is tied for the 10th most deaths among Oregon counties with Josephine County, which also has 59 deaths during the pandemic.
According to the Oregon Blue Book (using Portland State University Population Research Center data from 2020), Linn County is the eighth most populous county in the state, with roughly 127,300 residents.
Only 12 of Oregon’s 36 counties have had fewer deaths than Benton County, which is ranked 11th for population with nearly 94,700 residents, according to the Oregon Blue Book.
Sherman County, 35th among Oregon counties with a population of 1,795, was the only Oregon county that had not recorded a single COVID-19 death as of Saturday.
The United States has had 538,261 COVID-19 deaths and nearly 29.6 million cases during the pandemic, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday afternoon.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.