4,000-plus COVID cases during weekend; legislators appeal for FEMA aid

Oregon's weekend coronavirus report showed 2,027 new and presumptive cases on Friday. Two of the previous three days, Aug. 10 and Aug. 12, also had totals above 2,000. Just one other day during the pandemic has had a total that high, Dec. 4, 2020.

The continuing surge in COVID cases has led the state’s congressional delegation to ask for emergency federal assistance.

The Oregon Health Authority’s Monday report noted 4,396 new and presumed cases during the Friday through Sunday period as well as 14 new deaths. Hospitalizations rose to a record 743, with more than 200 patients in intensive care units.

In response to the surging caseload and the challenge to hospital capacity, Oregon’s entire congressional delegation urged the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help the state cope with the latest surge by providing medical personnel.

In a letter to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell signed by U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and U.S. Reps. Peter DeFazio, Earl Blumenauer, Kurt Schrader, Suzanne Bonamici and Cliff Bentz, the Oregon lawmakers asked the agency to give “swift and full consideration” to an Aug. 13 request sent to FEMA by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown requesting medical personnel to aid in the state’s response to the coronavirus.