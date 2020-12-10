4 new Benton County virus aid programs

Benton County businesses affected by the coronavirus are eligible for four new federal programs.

But time is tight and firms need to act quickly because the federal funds cannot be rolled over into 2021.

“We’re working quickly and trying to be creative here,” said Kate Porsche, the economic development manager for Corvallis and Benton County.

Here is what the Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Office has available. And please note that businesses in North Albany are eligible.

Outdoor business grants

A total of $39,000 is available to reimburse companies for tents, heaters and other items that helped the companies serve customers outdoors. The expenses must have been incurred in November and December. Interested parties should call Special Occasions at 541-752-7255. Funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, and the program expires Dec. 30.

Funds for new businesses