4 Spirits Distillery to host second Corvallis Spirits Festival

4 Spirits Distillery, 3405 SW Deschutes St., Corvallis, will host "The Second Annual Corvallis Spirits Festival: A Comeback Celebration of Craft Spirits and a Toast to Our Veterans!" from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

In the warehouse and tents, participants can sample craft spirits. Small-batch and limited-release products will be available; spirit, beer and wine tastings will be offered; and you can meet the makers. A bar will feature cocktails, beer and wine. Food from 4 Spirits and Grindz food truck will be available for purchase.

Live music will include Neil Gregory Johnson, Back Again and Side Hustle. A "Battle of the Bosses" pie-eating competition will feature surprise local celebrities.

Tickets include tastings and entertainment. Pre-purchase tickets are available for $30 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/corvallis-spirits-festival-2021-tickets-176665099067. Proceeds will be donated to Operation Rebuild Hope, Paws Assisting Veterans, VetCare, Combat Hero Bike Build and the Western Oregon University 4 Spirits Veteran Scholarship Fund.

Masks are required except when eating, drinking or tasting. The event will include increased hand-washing and sanitizing stations and increased spacing between vendor tables. Ticket sales have been limited and outdoor tented areas expanded to ensure ample space.

