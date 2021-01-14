46 new cases of COVID-19 in Linn and Benton

Linn and Benton counties added 46 new and confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Each county recorded 23 new cases as the state reported its 1,737th dead and 1,152 new cases overall.

OHA reported a 3% increase in cases between Jan. 4 and Jan. 10 over the week prior. Deaths were up as well with 107 Oregonians dying from COVID-19 — the state saw 73 deaths the week before.

The virus continues to have a 1.3% mortality rate in the state.

On Thursday, OHA reported that 16,355 new doses of the vaccine were added to the state immunization registry with 10,172 doses being administered on Jan. 13 and 6,183 in days previous before being added to the registry on Jan. 13. To date, the state has reported 146,137 people have been vaccinated with both the first and second dose of the vaccine.

“While we hit the Governor’s goal of hitting 12,000 vaccines administered in a day last week,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen, “we want to sustain and expand our daily totals. The state can’t achieve our goal to deliver vaccinations quickly, efficiently and equitably, all on our own. I’m grateful for the hard work that staff in hospitals, local health clinics and other sites have put into ramping up vaccinations for Oregonians. Vaccines are the safest and most effective way we can end this pandemic.”

