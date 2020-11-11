5 Days of Giving headed to the mid-valley

Community Services Consortium will celebrate its 40 years of service by asking for help to serve another 40.

The nonprofit social service agency, which aims to battle poverty by offering a wide range of programs and connecting people with assistance, serves Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties.

The Five Days of Giving campaign, which will run Nov. 16-20, aims to increase the group's ability to serve community members in need by way of housing, food, education and rental assistance. The need, CSC said, has increased after the wildfires that swept through the state and the ongoing pandemic.

“The scope and complexity of issues everyone is facing is beyond the ability of any one organization to address,” said Pegge McGuire, acting executive director of Community Services Consortium. “CSC, as your community action agency, is pleased to be able to help by delivering a wide range of programs as well as supporting our partners who do this critical work collaboratively. Each and every one of us is an important part of the resilience of our community.”