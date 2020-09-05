5 more Oregonians die from COVID-19; three Linn-Benton cases announced

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has reached 480 after five new deaths were confirmed Friday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

A 53-year-old Marion County man at Salem Hospital, an 80-year-old Multnomah County woman at her residence, a 68-year-old Umatilla County man at his residence, a 70-year-old Clackamas County man at Providence Willamette Valley Medical Center and a 78-year-old Washington County man at his residence all succumbed to complications from the disease, based on the OHA's newest report.

The OHA also announced that the number of confirmed or presumptive cases has risen by 261, bringing the state total to 27,856. Two of those cases were found in Benton County, and one was found in Linn.

Moving into the long Labor Day weekend, the OHA also continues to warn against large gatherings of ten or more people, urge people to wear face coverings and ask that people maintain a social distance of six feet or more from others who do not reside in the same household. As for outdoor gatherings, the authority said residents should be "vigilant regarding fire dangers" due to recent dry and hot weather conditions.

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.

