5 more Oregonians die of COVID-19, no new Linn-Benton cases reported

Oregon has seen five more deaths due to the novel coronavirus, plus 57 new cases.

The state death toll has now reached 109, according to the Oregon Health Authority, and there are at least 2,635 in-state COVID-19 cases. Linn and Benton counties had no new cases according to the Saturday announcement.

The deceased include a 64-year-old man from Polk County and a 91-year-old woman from Marion County who both died at Salem Hospital; a 70-year-old man at Adventist Medical Center and 75-year-old man at Providence Milwaukie Hospital who were both from Multnomah County; and a 76-year-old woman from Umatilla County who died at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

All five patients had underlying medical conditions, according to the OHA.

For more information, visit healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.

