54 Oregon deaths in latest state virus report

Oregon tied a record with 54 COVID deaths being reported in a single day.

Oregon Health Authority officials said the high number “serves as a reminder that the pandemic continues to pose a threat to our friends, neighbors, co-workers and communities.”

Because of the high volume of deaths the Tuesday OHA report did not identify the county of origin of the fatalities, which the OHA attributed to the high new case counts in November and December

The counting of deaths from death certificates may take time to process, OHA officials said, because they are determined by physicians and then sent to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further review before the cause of death is ultimately determined. Once this information is confirmed, the information is reported back with a final cause of death to states.

The report also noted 1,203 new confirmed and presumptive cases, which brings the state’s total to 127,780. Linn County experienced 24 new cases for a total of 2,984 cases and 38 deaths. Benton added 16 cases for a total of 1,588 and 12 deaths.