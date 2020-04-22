57 new COVID19 cases reported, Linn sees one new case

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Oregon Health Authority reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Wednesday but no new deaths from the virus.

Linn County saw one new case, bringing its total to 63. Benton County's positive cases remained at 27 with five deaths. Linn County has reported six deaths in total.

The state surpassed 2,000 positive cases on Tuesday, and the 57 on Wednesday bring the state total to 2,059. An update of the total number of people tested and those that tested negative was pending Wednesday afternoon.

Oregon's numbers on Tuesday stood at 41,128 people tested and 39,126 of those tests coming back negative.

Nationally, 843,186 have tested positive for the virus that impacts the respiratory system but has also been reported as the cause for other complications, including blood clots and various organ failures. As of Wednesday, 47,139 people have died from the illness and just over 75,000 have been labeled as recovered.

The numbers of COVID-19 cases may need a bit of a disclaimer, however.