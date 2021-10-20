6 new COVID-related deaths in Linn, 1 in Benton

A 72-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Oct. 9 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

A 54-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Oct. 9 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

A 41-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 9 and died on Sept. 29 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

A 56-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Oct. 8 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Hospitalizations: As of Wednesday, there are 568 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, with 126 occupying intensive care unit beds, and 74 patients on ventilators. There are 63 available adult ICU beds in the state, which represents a 9% availability. There are 267 available adult non-ICU beds, a 6% availability.

The six-county region that includes Linn and Benton counties has five (6%) adult ICU beds available and 14 (2%) adult non-ICU beds available.