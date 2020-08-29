7 more Oregon deaths from COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Oregon death toll from the coronavirus has passed 450.

The Oregon Health Authority report Saturday showed seven new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 454.

Three of the deaths were in Multnomah County, two were in Washington County and one each was reported in Lane County and Clackamas County.

The fatalities ranged in age from 37 to 86 and all had underlying medical conditions, the report said.

In addition to the deaths the state agency noted 252 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19 like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory confirmed case. The state’s total case load is now 26,293.

Four of the new cases were in Linn County, which now has 380 cases and 12 deaths. There were no new cases in Benton County, whose total remains 208, with six deaths.

The other new cases are in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (2), Clackamas (20), Coos (2), Deschutes (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (3), Klamath (1), Lane (11), Lincoln (1), Malheur (26), Marion (40), Morrow (2), Multnomah (46), Polk (3), Umatilla (20), Union (5), Washington (33), Yamhill (12).

