 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7 more Oregon deaths from COVID-19

7 more Oregon deaths from COVID-19

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK PIX COVID-19 Testing 30

A technician works on a coronavirus test.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media file 2020)

The Oregon death toll from the coronavirus has passed 450.

The Oregon Health Authority report Saturday showed seven new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 454.

Three of the deaths were in Multnomah County, two were in Washington County and one each was reported in Lane County and Clackamas County.

The fatalities ranged in age from 37 to 86 and all had underlying medical conditions, the report said.

In addition to the deaths the state agency noted 252 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19 like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory confirmed case. The state’s total case load is now 26,293.

Four of the new cases were in Linn County, which now has 380 cases and 12 deaths. There were no new cases in Benton County, whose total remains 208, with six deaths.

The other new cases are in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (2), Clackamas (20), Coos (2), Deschutes (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (3), Klamath (1), Lane (11), Lincoln (1), Malheur (26), Marion (40), Morrow (2), Multnomah (46), Polk (3), Umatilla (20), Union (5), Washington (33), Yamhill (12).

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News