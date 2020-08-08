7 more virus deaths in Oregon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Seven more Oregonians have died from the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 355, according to Saturday’s report from the Oregon Health Authority.

The deaths included:

• A 74-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive July 21 and died Aug. 5, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

• An 83-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive June 17 and died July 19, in his residence.

• A 47-year-old man in Umatilla County who died July 14 in his residence.

• A 77-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive June 8 and died July 28 at Providence Portland Medical Center.

• An 80-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive July 23 and died Aug. 7.

• An 85-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive Aug. 6 and died the next day.

• A 41-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive Aug. 4 and died the next day.

Individuals in the first four deaths had underlying medical conditions while the other three fatalities still are being evaluated.